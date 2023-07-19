New version of Snow White criticised for replacing the seven dwarfs with magical creatures of varying sizes and genders

HQ

The remakes of the classic Disney films have made the Mouse an enormous amount of money, so it's not surprising that they continue on the same path. And next up, as some of you may know, is Snow White, a production that was criticised early on and now, after a few pictures were leaked online, has received a verbal beating from various critics and newspapers.

Photos from the filming that took place in England, specifically Bedforshire, shows the seven dwarfs and Snow White walking through a field. But what many people quickly realised was that only one of the seven individuals was short. The rest are a mixture of all heights, widths, skin colours and genders - contrary to the story of the classic tale, and reactions online have been immediate.

Users on (among others) Twitter have now nicknamed the film as "Snow white and the seven diversity hires" while others say "Looks like the Woke don't care much for dwarves. And...they have a girl dwarf now"

But the changes don't stop with the cast, it has also been revealed that the film will not feature a prince coming to Snow White's rescue. Instead, the film will focus on his dreams of becoming a strong leader.

Previously, Game of Thrones celebrity Peter Dinklage, who we all know is a short man himself, has also criticised the Snow White film and the actor commented:

"You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f-king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f-k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough."

Disney has openly admitted that it took a different approach to the Brothers Grimm fairy tale and consulted with short people to come up with seven characters instead of seven dwarves.

The live-action version of Snow White will be released in March next year, if all goes according to plan.

What do you think about these changes?