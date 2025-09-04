New Valve trademark might have just revealed the Steam console's name

HQ

While Valve seems to be doing pretty well with the Steam marketplace and Steam Deck, there have been rumours swirling of a Steam console, and it appears that we might now know the name of it.

According to trademarks filed by Valve for computer hardware and a computer game console spotted on Reddit (via Wccftech), the device's name is currently the Steam Frame. It has a better ring to it than the Steam Machine, which was Valve's last attempt at breaking into the home market.

There's no official confirmation for this from Valve, so take it with a pinch of salt, but the trademark filings are fresh and there have been rumours of an RDNA 4 device for some time now. It doesn't seem too farfetched of an idea for Valve to step into the home console market, especially as Xbox seems to be going towards making consoles lightweight gaming PCs.