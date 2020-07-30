New Valorant agent Killjoy brings pesky gadgets to the game

You're watching Advertisements

Riot Games released a brand-new character trailer for its 12th Valorant roster addition Killjoy and she seems to be one of those characters that can make or break a game pretty easily. Killjoy brings a variety of gadgets to the mix such as traps, turrets and a grenade which sends robots after whoever steps within range. All of these gadgets paired with her ultimate 'Lockdown', which freezes enemies in place, make for one tough cookie.

Take a look at the trailer above to get ready for the release of this pesky character on August 4.