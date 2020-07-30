Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Valorant

New Valorant agent Killjoy brings pesky gadgets to the game

Riot Games revealed a new character headed to its shooter Valorant shortly and she seems to be able to change the course of any game rather quickly.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Riot Games released a brand-new character trailer for its 12th Valorant roster addition Killjoy and she seems to be one of those characters that can make or break a game pretty easily. Killjoy brings a variety of gadgets to the mix such as traps, turrets and a grenade which sends robots after whoever steps within range. All of these gadgets paired with her ultimate 'Lockdown', which freezes enemies in place, make for one tough cookie.

Take a look at the trailer above to get ready for the release of this pesky character on August 4.

Valorant

Related texts

ValorantScore

Valorant
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

"Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear more about within the esports scene."



Loading next content