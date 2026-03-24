New U.S. start-up claims to be able to build fast-charging station in record time

HQ

A new EV charging network in the U.S. is tackling one of the industry's biggest bottlenecks - construction and rollout speed. Ionna, a fast-growing charging operator backed by multiple car brands, has demonstrated it can build a complete DC fast-charging station in just five days, dramatically faster than traditional charging station buildouts, which can take months.

The record-setting build took place in Oklahoma City, where infrastructure partner 3V3i completed a new site in under a week. They've previously been whittling down their buildout time, but this time they more than halved the time it took to completion, as explained in the video below.

The speed comes down to a different approach. Instead of assembling everything on-site, the project relied heavily on prefabricated components, integrated design processes, and a streamlined installation workflow. The goal is simple: reduce delays and get chargers operational faster in a market where deployment speed is critical.

That said, "built" doesn't mean fully operational just yet. While the station itself is physically complete—with multiple Alpitronic HYC400 chargers capable of delivering up to 400 kW - it still needs final activation and grid connection before drivers can plug in.

You can see more below.