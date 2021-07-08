New update released for PlayStation 5

If you plan to play PlayStation 5 today, you will be met with a new firmware update (unless you have auto-updates in Rest Mode) bringing your console to version 21.01-03.21.00 - but unfortunately, there does not seem to be anything fancy with it this time. The official description only says that it offers <u>"improved system performance"</em>, and that is also everything we know about this. The update is 0.9GB in size.