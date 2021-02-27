New update released for Gran Turismo Sport

You're watching Advertisements

As it was recently revealed that Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to 2022, it seems like fans of the series are stuck with Gran Turismo Sport for quite some time. But fortunately, it is still getting love from Polyphony Digital, and yesterday a new patch (1.63) was released.

In mainly addresses performance changes for quite a lot of cars, but also makes adjustments to the Sport mode and makes sure fewer penalties are issued when playing with poor network. You can find the full patch list over here.