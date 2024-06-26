New update released for Alan Wake 2

HQ

Even though Alan Wake 2 was one of the best games of last year, it doesn't mean that there weren't some flaws. But now a couple of these have been fixed with update 1.1.1 which, among other things, also solves problems in the DLC package Night Springs.

You can read about everything that's been fixed below, as well as the wonderfully lovable explanation of why they replaced the splash screen ("now it's cooler"):

Global



Changed Splash screen: now it's cooler. (Probably not worth reporting, but FYI)



Tuned down resource drops to more reasonable levels in Night Springs Episodes 2 & 3. (It was not supposed to be That over the top)



Fixes