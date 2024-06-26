English
Alan Wake 2

New update released for Alan Wake 2

Nothing major added, but a couple of known bugs have finally been squashed and we have a new splash screen.

HQ

Even though Alan Wake 2 was one of the best games of last year, it doesn't mean that there weren't some flaws. But now a couple of these have been fixed with update 1.1.1 which, among other things, also solves problems in the DLC package Night Springs.

You can read about everything that's been fixed below, as well as the wonderfully lovable explanation of why they replaced the splash screen ("now it's cooler"):

Global



  • Changed Splash screen: now it's cooler. (Probably not worth reporting, but FYI)

  • Tuned down resource drops to more reasonable levels in Night Springs Episodes 2 & 3. (It was not supposed to be That over the top)

Fixes



  • Fixed warning about corrupting saves that could happen while loading or travelling between areas. The warning was misleading and came from a different bug while initializing an area. Your saves are not corrupted.

  • Fixed a rare issue in Night Springs: Number One Fan, where an enemy could push the player out of bounds.

  • Fixed some rare situations that would block the player from progressing by the end of Night Springs: Number One Fan.

  • Fixed some localized text.

  • Several smaller fixes and improvements.

  • [PS5] Fixed Activities not working properly in some territories.

  • [EGS] Fixed Achievements sometimes not unlocking when achieved offline.

Alan Wake 2

