New update for Outriders has now released

If you feel like blasting enemies while using superpowers on another planet this weekend, Outriders got you covered. Now it has received a new update, which is fully described on Reddit.

While we always appreciate bugfixes, we think a lot of you will enjoy the fact that asshole players cannot boot you from a session at the end of an expedition anymore. Here is the patch list:

• Implemented a block that prevents players from kicking other players towards the end of an Expeditions session.

• Implemented Region Based Matchmaking to improve the quality of multiplayer connections.

• Updated the login signing in text to better reflect the current signing in process step.

• Fixed crash and memory leak issues.