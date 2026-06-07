New update for Flight Simulator 2024 improves American national parks

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If you love looking down at the landscape below you and piloting various aircraft over beautiful scenery, you'll appreciate the latest update. Microsoft has announced a new one for Flight Simulator 2024. It's called World Update 22: US National Parks, and it's set to release on July 4th, an important date each year when Independence Day is celebrated. It's fitting, as major improvements to various parts of the U.S. are on the way.

You can see which locations are included and what the package contains here. In addition to this, we also learned that the National Championship Air Races are coming in the autumn of 2026, offering aerial competitions with airplanes. Flight Simulator 2024 is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The update will be available for free download on July 4, 2026.

Will you be trying out the update and what is your favourite airplane in the game?

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