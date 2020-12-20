Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Hades

New update adds cross-saves to Hades

It also adds various post-release improvements to the Switch version that have already come to PC.

Supergiant Games has revealed that Hades now supports cross-saves between the PC and Nintendo Switch. This is part of an all-new update, and it means that you'll be able to continue your existing progress when moving between platforms. This was a feature that was originally supposed to launch alongside Hades on the Switch, but sadly it ended up being pushed back.

Also within the update for Nintendo Switch is a handful of post-game improvements that have already rolled out on the PC. The game should now then be more stable then ever on the hybrid platform.

You can read our review of Hades here.

Hades

