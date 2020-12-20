New update adds cross-saves to Hades

You're watching Advertisements

Supergiant Games has revealed that Hades now supports cross-saves between the PC and Nintendo Switch. This is part of an all-new update, and it means that you'll be able to continue your existing progress when moving between platforms. This was a feature that was originally supposed to launch alongside Hades on the Switch, but sadly it ended up being pushed back.

Also within the update for Nintendo Switch is a handful of post-game improvements that have already rolled out on the PC. The game should now then be more stable then ever on the hybrid platform.

