New Unreal Engine 5 demo running on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The robot and the rocks look pretty stunning.

Last year, Epic showed a first demo of the Unreal 5 engine, and showed the impressive tech running on a PlayStation 5. Yesterday, they had a new demo to reveal. This time it was running on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the result is stunning.

Epic has also released an early access version of the demo so video game producers can get the opportunity to try some features out. The playtime of the demo is roughly 15 minutes and you can check it out below. It's very impressive stuff.

