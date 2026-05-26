New Twitch suspension draws attention to ambiguous rules

HQ

If you watch Twitch streams regularly, you know, of course, that there's no shortage of game streamers with huge audiences who tend to dress a bit more revealingly. Even though Twitch has updated its guidelines from time to time, it's still okay to wear, for example, a certain amount of cleavage without breaking any rules.

But streamers regularly try to push the boundaries as far as they can, and one who's been particularly skilled at this is Morgpie, who previously helped create both the so-called "hot tub meta" (streaming in a hot tub so nothing is visible despite being naked) and the topless variant where streamers appear to be topless but hold the camera so that no nipples are visible - which we've reported on.

Yesterday she was banned again (thanks, Dexerto), but this time opinions seem to be more divided on the severity and fairness of the punishment. Morgpie had started a stream of something she called "Dark Soles." Behind that name lie her green-painted soles, which she used to stream Dark Souls III on.

The guidelines state that "content that focuses on clothed intimate body parts such as the buttocks, groin, or breasts for extended periods of time" is not permitted, but Morgpie was banned despite none of this being shown. It appears to be a temporary measure, however, as she plans to continue streaming Dark Souls III in the same manner this weekend.

We don't yet know if this marks the start of a new Twitch trend that will be covered by updated guidelines, but one can suspect that lawyers and moderators are currently discussing how to handle feet and other bodyparts moving forward.