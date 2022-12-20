Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

New twist on Elon Musk's poll and his exit from Twitter: Only verified users can vote

Twitter's current CEO is now looking for a graceful way out of the situation he has placed himself in.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Elon Musk continues to be in the media spotlight in recent months after the acquisition of Twitter and the controversial decisions he has made since heading the company of the little blue bird</a>. Decisions that have led public opinion (and some major investors in the social network) to withdraw their support and seek alternatives. Faced with this alternative, Musk banned the promotion of certain competing social networks by publishing an update of the Rules of Use during the World Cup final, but in a few minutes all of Twitter knew the situation.

Since then, Musk initiated an open poll to submit to the popular will whether he should continue at the helm of Twitter as CEO, and the result was 57.4% for yes, something he said he would abide by, although he has not done so for the time being.

Kim Dotcom (the creator of Megaupload) suggested that it was all a strategy to clear Twitter of bots contrary to his way of thinking, and user Unfilteredboss1 suggested that, in fact, the poll should only have been available to verified users with blue icons. Something to which Musk responded, "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

It does not appear, therefore, that he will abide by the outcome of the vote he himself created, while the future of the social network remains an unknown to all, except perhaps Musk himself.

New twist on Elon Musk's poll and his exit from Twitter: Only verified users can vote


Loading next content