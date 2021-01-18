New Turtles movie coming to Netflix this year

You're watching Advertisements

Last week, we showed you a new trailer with 27 teasers from 52 coming English Netflix movies (with other languages included, the number grows lot) this year. Deadline has a list of all these movies, and one in particular has flown under the radar to some extent.

We're talking about a new Turtles movie. It is called Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (directed by Ant Ward and Andy Suriano). Here, the Turtles gets a warning from the future, that a major threat is coming... Krang! We assume this leads to awesome martial arts and sweet nostalgia as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello (who its the coolest one, it's just a fact) tries tries to save the day.

The movie is animated and launches on a yet undisclosed date this year.