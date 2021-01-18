Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

New Turtles movie coming to Netflix this year

No exact has been revealed as of yet.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last week, we showed you a new trailer with 27 teasers from 52 coming English Netflix movies (with other languages included, the number grows lot) this year. Deadline has a list of all these movies, and one in particular has flown under the radar to some extent.

We're talking about a new Turtles movie. It is called Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (directed by Ant Ward and Andy Suriano). Here, the Turtles gets a warning from the future, that a major threat is coming... Krang! We assume this leads to awesome martial arts and sweet nostalgia as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello (who its the coolest one, it's just a fact) tries tries to save the day.

The movie is animated and launches on a yet undisclosed date this year.

New Turtles movie coming to Netflix this year


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy