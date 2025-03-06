New Trump travel ban could restrict Afghan and Pakistani entry to United States

HQ

President Donald Trump is set to impose a new travel ban that could soon prevent citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan from entering the United States, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter (via Reuters).

The travel ban is part of a broader security initiative, which stems from a directive issued by Trump earlier this year to strengthen vetting procedures for foreigners. If the plan is approved, it could directly impact tens of thousands of Afghans who have been cleared for resettlement in the United States, many of whom face imminent threats from the Taliban.

While former President Joe Biden had reversed Trump's original ban in 2021, the new restrictions aim to address what officials claim are national security risks posed by inadequate vetting systems. U.S. officials, however, are reportedly working to seek exemptions for those with special visas, though it remains uncertain if those will be granted.