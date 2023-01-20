New Tron movie in the works, will star Jared Leto

HQ

A new Tron movie, currently known as Tron Ares, is set to begin filming this August and will star Jared Leto. It will also be directed by Joachim Rønning.

Rønning is best known for his previous work with Disney, where he directed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He has also recently wrapped for his latest movie, Young Woman and the Sea, which sees Daisy Ridley as the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Following the success of Tron: Legacy back in 2010, it seems Disney has been hungry for a sequel or follow-up of some kind. With Leto attached to the project though, this has already turned some excitement sour.

Leto was once a big name and praised for his previous work on Dallas Buyers Club among other movies, but recently he's been nothing more than the poster child for Morbius and all the memes that follow it.

Still, there will be plenty of people wanting to see a return to the classic sci-fi franchise. Are you looking forward to Tron Ares?