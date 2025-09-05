New Tron: Ares trailer cranks up the hype ahead of October release

HQ

The countdown to Tron: Ares has officially begun, and with just under a month to go before the premiere, Disney has now unveiled a brand-new IMAX trailer for the film - and it looks gloriously spectacular. Packed with unrelenting visual madness and a soundtrack crafted by none other than Nine Inch Nails, it's impossible not to get swept up in the hype.

The trailer gives us more of Jared Leto as Ares - an AI program pulled into our reality to do humanity's dirty work. The star-studded cast also features Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, and of course, Leto himself in the lead role. Theatrical release is set for October 10th, and this latest IMAX trailer makes one thing very clear: Tron: Ares is aiming to be nothing short of a sci-fi spectacle for the big screen.

So... are you ready?