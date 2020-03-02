New trailer shows off the varied biomes of Outriders

People Can Fly drew the attention of many people with Outriders when the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions made the headlines a few weeks ago. We had already seen the co-op shooter before, at Square Enix's E3 2019, but that was the first time we got to see gameplay. We, at Gamereactor, even published a hands-on impressions preview.

Being limited to just one area, many people though that Outriders gameplay looked bland. People Can Fly respond to the critics with a new in-engine video, Frontiers of Enoch. This is a trip throughout the varied locations we will visit and die in during matches. Alien nature and abandoned buildings will host our encounters when the game come out in Holiday 2020 for PC, current-gen and next-gen platforms.