New trailer shows off more of FIFA 21

You're watching Advertisements

After an underwhelming first reveal where we didn't get to see much of anything, EA has released a new trailer this week and in it, we finally get to see some gameplay for FIFA 21. Of course, new cover star Kylian Mbappé features prominently in the trailer, which you can see above, but EA also sent over a few new details, including news that the EA Sports team is going to improve on last year's much-maligned career mode.

Speaking of which, players "can take their team to the top by managing every moment, with new innovations that create additional depth in matches, transfers, and training." To that end, EA is promising a "huge leap in gameplay interactivity", in particular via "a revamped growth system to better manage player development." There's a lot more detail here if you want it, and the post mentions the new Agile Dribbling system, plus improvements to player positioning and awareness, which should improve off-the-ball runs. More info is coming next month.

On top of that, players can expect improvements to Volta, including Volta Squads, FUT co-op, plus a range of general gameplay improvements. Apparently we're going to be getting "the most intelligent gameplay to date with all-new dynamic attacking systems that provide more realistic and informed movements to build on the intensity of 1v1 gameplay."

FIFA 21 is heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, and Xbox on October 9.