Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

New trailer shows Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Eivor in action

We got to see more of Assassin's Creed Valhalla during this evening's Inside Xbox stream.

After having revealed the upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla with a grand cinematic trailer, Ubisoft left fans excited and wanting more. If you're one of the fans who wanted to see more of the Viking's trip to the British Isles ahead of the game's launch later this year, you can now check Eivor in action. During the Inside Xbox stream earlier today, Ubisoft officially released the gameplay trailer for the game and it sure looks stunning (update: as has been pointed out, it's not gameplay but in-engine footage, which isn't quite the same and certainly isn't as exciting).

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Related texts



Loading next content