New trailer shows Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Eivor in action

After having revealed the upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla with a grand cinematic trailer, Ubisoft left fans excited and wanting more. If you're one of the fans who wanted to see more of the Viking's trip to the British Isles ahead of the game's launch later this year, you can now check Eivor in action. During the Inside Xbox stream earlier today, Ubisoft officially released the gameplay trailer for the game and it sure looks stunning (update: as has been pointed out, it's not gameplay but in-engine footage, which isn't quite the same and certainly isn't as exciting).

