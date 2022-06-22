New trailer reveals how The Mighty Thor joins the cast of Marvel's Avengers

HQ

Fans of The Mighty Thor in comic books and the media will be getting a double-dose of the character over the next couple of weeks, as the Mjolnir-wielding Jane Foster will be both appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, but also as the next playable character in Marvel's Avengers.

Speaking about the latter, a new trailer has been shared, which looks into how The Mighty Thor joins this cast of superheroes, all ahead of the character's release date next week, on June 28. If you're looking to dive into some juicy lore, catch the trailer below.

Also, for those wondering who The Mighty Thor will be voiced by in the game, that duty falls to Zehra Fazal, an actress known for being the announcer in Apex Legends.