Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Avengers

New trailer reveals how The Mighty Thor joins the cast of Marvel's Avengers

The character will be playable next week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fans of The Mighty Thor in comic books and the media will be getting a double-dose of the character over the next couple of weeks, as the Mjolnir-wielding Jane Foster will be both appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, but also as the next playable character in Marvel's Avengers.

Speaking about the latter, a new trailer has been shared, which looks into how The Mighty Thor joins this cast of superheroes, all ahead of the character's release date next week, on June 28. If you're looking to dive into some juicy lore, catch the trailer below.

Also, for those wondering who The Mighty Thor will be voiced by in the game, that duty falls to Zehra Fazal, an actress known for being the announcer in Apex Legends.

HQ
Marvel's Avengers

Related texts

0
Marvel's AvengersScore

Marvel's Avengers
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It delivers one of the best stories of this generation, one that can keep up with the most iconic storylines in the Marvel universe."



Loading next content