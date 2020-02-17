LIVE

New trailer lands for third season of Netflix's Castlevania

The new trailer precedes the next season of the popular animated series, which is due to start early next month.

The next season of Castlevania is heading to Netflix imminently, and the broadcaster has got us in the mood with a new trailer that you can see below. According to the folks at Netflix, we can expect a full season of "psychedelic horror", with Trevor Belmont, Dracula, and Alucard set to return for a full ten-episode series on March 5.

The original series was only 4 episodes long but was expanded with 8 episodes in the second. Now we're getting a full ten-episode run in a couple of weeks. With that being the case, will you be binging on the return of Castlevania when it hits the streaming platform early next month?

