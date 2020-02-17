New trailer lands for third season of Netflix's Castlevania

The next season of Castlevania is heading to Netflix imminently, and the broadcaster has got us in the mood with a new trailer that you can see below. According to the folks at Netflix, we can expect a full season of "psychedelic horror", with Trevor Belmont, Dracula, and Alucard set to return for a full ten-episode series on March 5.

The original series was only 4 episodes long but was expanded with 8 episodes in the second. Now we're getting a full ten-episode run in a couple of weeks. With that being the case, will you be binging on the return of Castlevania when it hits the streaming platform early next month?