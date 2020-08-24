New trailer lands for LKA's new thriller Martha is Dead

You're watching Advertisements

Announced for the very first time all the way back in 2019, Martha is Dead is a new psychological-thriller developed by LKA (The Town of Light) that's expected for PC and Xbox Series X next year.

Martha is Dead is set in Tuscany, Italy, in 1944. While the conflict between Germany and the Allied Forces rages on, the mangled corpse of a young woman is discovered. Her twin sister, the daughter of a German soldier, thus finds herself facing the trauma of the loss of her sister, while the truth about the heinous murder is covered in mysterious folklore as the horror of war becomes increasingly intense.

Martha is Dead harnesses the potential of Unreal Engine 4 and, as far as is known, will also use real-time ray tracing. The game looks very interesting indeed, as you can see in the new trailer called The Lake, which you can find at the head of this newspiece. Below, however, you can watch our interview with Luca Dalcò at Gamescom 2019, when he explained more about the project.