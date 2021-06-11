New trailer for video game comedy Free Guy

Today, a new trailer was released for Ryan Reynolds' upcoming action comedy Free Guy, which is fittingly set in a video game. So what do you get if you cross Grand Theft Auto and Wreck-It Ralph? You get Free Guy. The film is directed by the man behind Stranger Things, Shawn Levy, which raises our expectations, with actors Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi and Lil Rel Howery. The movie is about a guy named Guy who works at a bank and accidentally discovers that he is actually an NPC in a video game, which looks suspiciously similar to Grand Theft Auto.

There and then he decides that he no longer intends to be the one sitting on the substitute bench, but he will be the hero of the game, the one who saves the entire polygon-built world before it goes down. The film is scheduled for release on August 13, 2021, and as we do have a crush on Reynolds, we really hope that the entire film will be as good as the two-minute trailer suggests.