New trailer for Everspace 2 confirms Early Access release date

Rockfish recently released a new trailer for its space shooter Everspace 2, not only showing off some gameplay but also announcing when the title will enter Steam Early Access, and that will be at some point in December 2020.

According to the FAQs on its Kickstarter page, Everspace 2 was scheduled to launch on Steam Early Access this month, September 2020. However, just like many other projects and games this year, the plan has been changed due to the impact of coronavirus.

For the same reason, the full release has been moved from the second half of 2021 to the first quarter 2022.

Will you play Everspace 2 when it lands on Early Access later this year? If you want to get a taste of the game before you make a decision, you can download a free demo on Steam.

Check out the new gameplay trailer below.