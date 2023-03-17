New trailer for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon overviews combat, exploration and more

HQ

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon releases today on the Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo has given us a new overview trailer giving us an introduction into the prequel title.

We get a look at all sorts of gameplay in the trailer, seeing how we can control Cereza and Cheshire separately using the Joy-Cons, or can keep them as one entity in the game's Hug Mode. We also see how Cheshire and Cereza can help each other navigate Avalon Forest with their abilities.

While this game might not be as action-packed as a normal Bayonetta title, there will be some combat, as shown in the latter half of the trailer. You can battle Faeries with Cereza and Cheshire, with the former binding them in place while the latter pummels them out of existence.

There's also a potion brewing mechanic and plenty of skills to unlock in the prequel, allowing you to be even more of a menace in Avalon Forest. Check out all the aforementioned features and more in the trailer below.