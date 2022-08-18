New trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem features new gameplay and storyline

HQ

With exactly two months to go until its official release, Asobo Studio's sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem has unveiled a new trailer delving into some new gameplay and story details, while also announcing its participation at Gamescom 2022 next week in Cologne.

Specifically, we've seen some new moves from Amicia, including improved obstacle avoidance and a more aggressive approach to weaponry, especially with that brand new crossbow on her back that can take down even the toughest enemies. We've also been given new details about the story, in which we accompany the De Rune family on their journey to the South, as little Hugo has a recurring dream about a mysterious unknown island in the Mediterranean that lures him to unravel the mystery of the rat disease: the Macula.

We hope to have new details on what A Plague Tale: Requiem will be like after our visit to Gamescom starting August 23. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below.