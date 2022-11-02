New trailer finally gives a deeper look at Avatar: The Way of Water's plot

HQ

When the first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water debuted earlier this year, it was rather challenging understanding the actual plot of the movie. That original trailer was more just a tease of what's to come and showed tons of moving, vibrant scenes, and very little else. However, now we're around six weeks away from the movie landing in cinemas, 20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and this one helps fill in a few of the cracks.

Specifically, we can see that the film is set around a decade after the first, and that it sees the Sully family navigating and surviving on Pandora. We see the family heading to new locations, see Jake and Neytiri teaching their children how to live and thrive in the world, and also protect each other when battles and threats ultimately catch up with them.

As for who these threats are, well that's still the biggest question, because we can clearly see the Sullys fighting again, but who exactly remains unclear. Sure, there is RDA-looking machinery in the trailer, but the mastermind leading this new assault currently remains well in the shadows.

With Avatar: The Way of Water set to premiere on December 16, it won't be too long until we get these remaining answers.