New trailer and PS5 release date for Dirt 5

You're watching Advertisements

Codemasters has released a new trailer for one of the hotter games of the Xbox Series X launch; Dirt 5. It is specifically aimed towards Microsoft's console and shows off some pretty spectacular graphics that can be enjoyed in 4K and 60 frames per second, and there's also a 120 FPS mode for gamers who really enjoy smoothness.

But as you know, Dirt 5 will also be released for PlayStation 5 and it seems like all of those features will be intact. Since Microsoft has the marketing rights for Dirt 5, Codemasters hasn't said much about the PlayStation 5 version, but they have now confirmed that it will in fact be available when Sony launches its new console on November 19.

So, plenty of rally love for everyone!