New trademarks for Darkstalkers and Dino Crisis filed

If you're a hardcore Capcom fan and know a lot of their historical titles, you'll probably have heard of Dino Crisis and Darkstalkers, and speculation has started about these two games, as Capcom has recently registered fresh trademarks for them, as well as Power Stone and Rockman.

This was revealed by a Twitter account that posts Japanese trademark applications, showing Dino Crisis plain and clear, the series created by Shinji Mikami which has laid dormant for years.

With Capcom dedicated to Mega Man and remaking Resident Evil titles, experiencing great success with 2 this year, it seems as if they have one eye firmly on the past, so perhaps we'll see a new game in either series sooner rather than later.

Would you like a new Dino Crisis?

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.