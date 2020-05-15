New tracks added to NBA 2K20 in new soundtrack update

You watching Advertisements

2K has released the third update for NBA 2K20's soundtrack by inserting 24 new songs by known and emerging artists. This third update includes a mix of new tracks of artists that fans already know and love, and songs by emerging and frontline artists. Additionally, UnitedMasters artists have been selected for a collaboration between the 2K Music team and UnitedMasters.

The new songs include well-known and emerging artists from the contemporary hip hop, R&B and pop scene:



Travis Scott: "Highest in the Room"



Roddy Ricch: "Start Wit Me feat. Gunna"



Schoolboy Q: "5200"



Trippie Redd: "Uka Uka"



Lil Baby: "Woah"



pineappleCITI: "Recognize"



Warm Brew: "Fame"



Gavin Haley: "Long Game"



NGHTMRE & Gunna: "CASH COW"



Kaleb Mitchell: "Get It"



The Aces: "Strong Enough"



Shepherd: "Gametime"



Kofi: "Hold Me Down feat. Tre Wes"



Erick Lottary: "Ball is Life"



The Future Kingz: "3 Vets"



Armani White: "2maro"



Rae Khalil: "Maria"



jusLo: "Wristwatch"



Ill Nicky: "FourThirty"



Stizzy Stackz: "Road 2 Riches"



Puku: "Move Right Past"



Peezy International: "Assist"



$wave: "Woah"



Curtis Roach: "WJIT"



You can find an updated playlist on Spotify with all these new songs here.