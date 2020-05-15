New tracks added to NBA 2K20 in new soundtrack update
Rapper Travis Scott is among the artists added to the NBA 2K20 soundtrack via a new update.
2K has released the third update for NBA 2K20's soundtrack by inserting 24 new songs by known and emerging artists. This third update includes a mix of new tracks of artists that fans already know and love, and songs by emerging and frontline artists. Additionally, UnitedMasters artists have been selected for a collaboration between the 2K Music team and UnitedMasters.
The new songs include well-known and emerging artists from the contemporary hip hop, R&B and pop scene:
Travis Scott: "Highest in the Room"
Roddy Ricch: "Start Wit Me feat. Gunna"
Schoolboy Q: "5200"
Trippie Redd: "Uka Uka"
Lil Baby: "Woah"
pineappleCITI: "Recognize"
Warm Brew: "Fame"
Gavin Haley: "Long Game"
NGHTMRE & Gunna: "CASH COW"
Kaleb Mitchell: "Get It"
The Aces: "Strong Enough"
Shepherd: "Gametime"
Kofi: "Hold Me Down feat. Tre Wes"
Erick Lottary: "Ball is Life"
The Future Kingz: "3 Vets"
Armani White: "2maro"
Rae Khalil: "Maria"
jusLo: "Wristwatch"
Ill Nicky: "FourThirty"
Stizzy Stackz: "Road 2 Riches"
Puku: "Move Right Past"
Peezy International: "Assist"
$wave: "Woah"
Curtis Roach: "WJIT"
You can find an updated playlist on Spotify with all these new songs here.