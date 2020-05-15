Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
NBA 2K20

New tracks added to NBA 2K20 in new soundtrack update

Rapper Travis Scott is among the artists added to the NBA 2K20 soundtrack via a new update.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

2K has released the third update for NBA 2K20's soundtrack by inserting 24 new songs by known and emerging artists. This third update includes a mix of new tracks of artists that fans already know and love, and songs by emerging and frontline artists. Additionally, UnitedMasters artists have been selected for a collaboration between the 2K Music team and UnitedMasters.

The new songs include well-known and emerging artists from the contemporary hip hop, R&B and pop scene:

NBA 2K20


  • Travis Scott: "Highest in the Room"

  • Roddy Ricch: "Start Wit Me feat. Gunna"

  • Schoolboy Q: "5200"

  • Trippie Redd: "Uka Uka"

  • Lil Baby: "Woah"

  • pineappleCITI: "Recognize"

  • Warm Brew: "Fame"

  • Gavin Haley: "Long Game"

  • NGHTMRE & Gunna: "CASH COW"

  • Kaleb Mitchell: "Get It"

  • The Aces: "Strong Enough"

  • Shepherd: "Gametime"

  • Kofi: "Hold Me Down feat. Tre Wes"

  • Erick Lottary: "Ball is Life"

  • The Future Kingz: "3 Vets"

  • Armani White: "2maro"

  • Rae Khalil: "Maria"

  • jusLo: "Wristwatch"

  • Ill Nicky: "FourThirty"

  • Stizzy Stackz: "Road 2 Riches"

  • Puku: "Move Right Past"

  • Peezy International: "Assist"

  • $wave: "Woah"

  • Curtis Roach: "WJIT"

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You can find an updated playlist on Spotify with all these new songs here.

Related texts

NBA 2K20Score

NBA 2K20
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

"NBA 2K20 is a really good basketball game with fun gameplay during matches, but it's all wrecked by always getting prompted to spend money."



Loading next content