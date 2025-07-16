New track announced for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

Shadow the Hedgehog from 2006 was unfortunately very mediocre and quickly forgotten, but it wasn't all bad. The cyberspace-inspired stage Digital Circuit stands as one of the most stylistic ever in the Sonic universe and this September it makes a comeback.

Sega has now revealed that a track dedicated to Digital Circuit will be included in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, and to make things even better, the music is composed by Takahiro Kai, who has often worked on Sega's biggest titles.

Listen to the score and check out the track in the video below. The game will be released on September 25 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.