New tools are coming to prevent "toxicity and hacking" in Among Us

Despite being released for the very first time in June 2018, Among Us - InnerSloth's party game - became incredibly popular this summer (probably thanks to the lockdown). Recently, through a message posted on Twitter, the developers have announced that they are working on a multi-language version of the game, to make it easier to play the experience around the world.

A complete localisation of the game is reportedly in the works in French, Italian, German, Dutch, Japanese and Filipino, in addition to existing languages ​​such as English, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean and Russian. In addition to these new features, the studio also promises new tools that should finally prevent the presence of hackers in the game, as well as eliminating "the toxicity and hacking" to make Among Us's experience truly inclusive and "respectful" for everyone.