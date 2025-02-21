New Tony Hawk game will be revealed in March

Activision is rarely subtle when giving us hints about upcoming announcements or games inside Call of Duty, so tonight's news were all but confirmed when a mysterious sign appeared in the new Grind map. Still, it's nice to make it official.

A countdown has started on the official Tony Hawk's Pro Skater website, and guess which date it ends on. Yup, the 4th of March. This means we're less than two weeks away from getting official details about what seems to be (especially with Iron Galaxy being mentioned at the bottom of the page) the remakes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 that fans have been begging for since Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.