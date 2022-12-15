Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

New Tomb Raider

New Tomb Raider to be made with Amazon's help

Embracer Group isn't exactly holding Lara Croft tight...

Crystal Dynamics shared the great news that they're working on a new mainline Tomb Raider game back in April, which made Square Enix' decision to sell that studio and more one month later extra surprising. What would happen to Lara Croft's upcoming adventure with the family splitting up? Now we know.

Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics reveal that they've teamed up to bring this new major Tomb Raider to life. The former will provide support and be the game's publisher, so there's no need to worry about this changing the project into a MMO or something. Especially because it's reiterated that this new entry is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure game.

Still, a very interesting announcement considering both Crystal Dynamics and Tomb Raider are owned by Embracer Group these days. Hopefully it'll just lead to an amazing experience in the end, but has the Swedish company changed its strategy after some horrible fiscal reports lately?

New Tomb Raider

