New Tomb Raider announced, will be developed with Unreal Engine 5

Last year, Tomb Raider had it's 25th anniversary and celebrated this in a YouTube video. As we reported, Crystal Dynamics explained that they had "big ambitions for the future of Tomb Raider", which should combine both the old series made by Core Design and the newer titles made by Crystal Dynamics and "unify these timelines".

Late yesterday during an Epic Games event dedicated to Unreal Engine 5, Crystal Dynamics showed up to announce that they are in fact working on a new Tomb Raider game, and that it will be using Unreal Engine 5. The studio's general manager Dallas Dickinson said:

"Crystal Dynamics is proud to be a part of the launch of Unreal Engine 5. This new engine translates into next-level storytelling in gameplay experiences. Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high quality cinematic action/adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the 'Tomb Raider' franchise."

Sounds really good to us, but unfortunately, that was basically all we got. Fortunately, already choosing game engine should mean the pre-production phase is over and hopefully it might not take unreasonably long time before we actually get to see something from the game.