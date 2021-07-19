New Tom Clancy game will be revealed tonight

Ubisoft earlier announced that they are going to reveal a new game that is set in Tom Clancy's universe on July 19, tonight, at 8PM CEST. For those who are interested in getting to know more, you can check the livestream on theYouTube channel of this French company.

The American outlet IGN even managed to get a 25-second-long gameplay video, which you can check from their Twitter account, to get a little bit taste of the new title beforehand.

What kind of game do you expect it to be?