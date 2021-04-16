New time-limited demos for Resident Evil Village is coming on May 2 to all platforms

You're watching Advertisements

The Resident Evil showcase is still underway, and Capcom has just revealed that a second demo is coming soon for all players to get hands-on with Resident Evil Village before its May 7 release date.

The best part is that the demo is going to be available on PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, and PS5. The demo however, will be time-limited, meaning it will only be available between 1am BST / 2am CEST May 2 to 1am BST / 2am CEST May 3.

Likewise, the demo will only offer one hour of gameplay, despite having two stages available to play, meaning you can either spend a full hour playing one, or 30 minutes in each. As for the two stages, they will be Village and Castle, and even though both will be playable everywhere starting May 2, PlayStation owners will be able to get early access to the demos. Village will be available between 6pm BST / 7pm CEST April 18 to 2am BST / 3am CEST April 19, and Castle will be available between 6pm BST / 7pm CEST April 25 to 2am BST / 3am CEST April 26.

Yes, it is a little confusing, but at least we get to get hands-on with this exciting instalment into the Resident Evil series before it releases in a few weeks.