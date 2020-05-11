LIVE

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure

New Thimbleweed Park content now available for free

Terrible Toybox's unique adventure game Thimbleweed Park just got some brand-new content added to it and it's free.

Ron Gilbert was once a driving force in the creation of the classic point-and-click genre and after having been quiet for a long time, a few years ago, Gilbert was back with a new adventure called Thimbleweed Park, and both the press and players absolutely loved it as it offered everything they used to love; quirky characters, great story and clever comedy.

Since then, it's been pretty much quiet from Gilbert. But this weekend, he finally revealed a return to the lovely world of Thimbleweed Park, and not only that - he also stealth released some content. Can't get much better than that, right? Well... it actually can. It's free.

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure is the name of the game, and as the name implies, Dolores is the main character. She is now a photographer for the Nickel News and awaits new adventures. Or as the official description puts it:

"Thimbleweed Park hasn't changed at all in the year she's been away... or has it?"

Head over to Epic Game Store or Steam for your free copy right away and get the best possible start on this week.

