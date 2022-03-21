New The Witcher game confirmed with big changes

It's been two years since the folks over at CD Projekt Red confirmed that they were in the very early stages of making a new The Witcher game. We haven't heard a peep about this since then, and most probably didn't expect to learn more before The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt makes it way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series by July, but that's not the case.

The Polish studio reveals the new The Witcher game is in full development. Not only that. They seemingly also confirm their previous hints about the game having a new playable character(s) by stating that it's the start of a new saga and including the new image of a new medallion.

That's not the only new thing about what we'll call The Witcher 4 for the time being either, as the developers are also leaving The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077's REDengine behind to instead use Epic's extremely popular and promising Unreal Engine 5. This, along with CD Projekt calling this the "beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games", has already lead many to believe the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, something the franchise's Twitter doesn't outright deny by going with the following vague answer:

"We are not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront."

The next chapter of The Witcher is still years away, however, so we're not told anything else besides this, which is why I want your thoughts.

What do you want to see changed and improved in the next The Witcher?