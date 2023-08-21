New The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teaser shows Paris in ruins

HQ

Last month, we got both the title and a first look at yet another upcoming spin-off of The Walking Dead franchise. We already have Dead City, which we still haven't seen anything from, , and then there is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. A new poster and a trailer has now been released, and as usual you can check them out below.

We know from previously released material that Daryl is in France to save humanity. He wakes up without knowing how he got there but little by little the memory comes back and while he tries to get his life in order, the undead do their best to mutilate him for breakfast. He meets the nun Isabelle, played by Clémencé Poesy and joins her religious group, but is she there to help him or does she have another hidden agenda?

Now that the latest video has been released, we get to see a bit more of the state of the capital and it seems that Paris is beyond saving. We see both arrows and explosions, and of course walkers, a whole train full of them. Stuck in a foreign country with no memory, Daryl is having a really tough time and from the material that has been released, the fans will feel at home right away (although we doubt it will reignite the interest of those who has left the walkers behind).

On September 10, it premieres on AMC, but the big question is when it will come to Europe. We'll get back when we know more about this. Will you watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon if it gets added to a streaming service?