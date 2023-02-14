Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

New The Super Mario Bros. Movie posters shows Bowser and Donkey Kong

We also get to take a closer look at Toad.

HQ

We have reported about movie posters for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie on several occasions before (like here and here), and we're clearly not done yet. Illumination and Nintendo have revealed yet another round of posters, and they are as stunning as always.

This time we get to take a better look at the two bad guys Bowser and Donkey Kong, as well as Toad. Check them all out below and make sure to maximize them to really bask in the exquisite work. The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres in most of Europe on April 7.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Super Mario Bros. MovieThe Super Mario Bros. Movie

