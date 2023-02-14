New The Super Mario Bros. Movie posters shows Bowser and Donkey Kong

HQ

We have reported about movie posters for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie on several occasions before (like here and here), and we're clearly not done yet. Illumination and Nintendo have revealed yet another round of posters, and they are as stunning as always.

This time we get to take a better look at the two bad guys Bowser and Donkey Kong, as well as Toad. Check them all out below and make sure to maximize them to really bask in the exquisite work. The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres in most of Europe on April 7.