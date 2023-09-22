New The Lord of the Rings game will be a cosy hobbit adventure

It's been a year and some change since Take-Two and Wētā Workshop announced they were making a The Lord of the Rings game together. We weren't told much back then besides that it would be "so different from what fans have played previously". Now we know why they put it that way.

Today's teaser trailer reveals that the game is called Tales of the Shire, and that it's actually Take-Two's subsidiary Private Division who'll publish it sometime in 2024. The name kind of says it all, as Wētā Workshop's The Lord of the Rings game is described as a heart-warming title where we'll experience the cosy hobbit life.

That's basically all we're told outright, but the video includes references to Bywater, so it seems like the game will take place in that village. Top that with images of cute creatures, lots of food and fishing, and it's quite clear we'll truly get to live the life of a hobbit next year. Only time will tell if this means we're in for something similar to Animal Crossing, The Sims, Death Stranding or something else on yet to be specified platforms.

What kind of game do you hope Tales of the Shire is?