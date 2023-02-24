New The Lord of the Rings films are coming

HQ

With the increasing number of The Lord of the Rings content that has been released over the past few years in the games and TV space, we all knew that something like today's news was on its way at some point.

Because Variety has reported that during a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, the production company announced that it has entered into a deal with Middle-Earth Enterprises to make "multiple" new The Lord of the Rings movies.

The projects will be helmed by New Line Cinema, and as for what they will be based on, all we are told is that these will be further adaptations of the works by J.R.R. Tolkien.

As for finer details such as release dates, casting, plot, directors, and so forth, none of this has been tackled just yet, meaning we'll just have to hold our breath and wait for more information about the movies.

What has been added however is that Peter Jackson and those involved in the award-winning blockbusters that arrived in the early 2000s are being kept in the loop "every step of the way."