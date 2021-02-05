New The King of Fighters XV-trailer introduces Iori Yagami

You're watching Advertisements

We assume no one even for a second thought that The King of Fighters XV would be released without the all-time SNK bad-boy and hunky studmuffin Iori Yagami. And if you were ever in doubt, you don't have to be as he has now been revealed with his very own trailer

We still don't know when The King of Fighters XV launches, but it will be this year. So far, no formats have been announced either, but the previous game was launched for PC and PlayStation 4, therefore we would bank on those being two being safe bets this time around as well.