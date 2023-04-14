New The Big Bang Theory series in development at HBO

HQ

Oh yeah, it's spin-off time again. A new chapter in Chuck Lorre's nerdy universe has just been announced to premiere on the newly renamed Max platform (formerly know as HBO Max). Alongside Young Sheldon, this will be the second spin-off based on the more than 15-year-old mega hit The Big Bang Theory.

Exactly what this new series will be about is still unclear and all we know today is that Chuck Lorre himself will produce.

Which character do you think should be the focus of this spin-off?

