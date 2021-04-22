Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

New Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown teaser-trailer

Still no sign of a release date, however.

After being announced in July last year, we haven't really heard anything about Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. Until late yesterday, that is, when we finally got a sign of life with a spanking new trailer.

Unfortunately, it's barely even a teaser (we get to see an Aston Martin and a Range Rover - that's about it), but at least it shows that the game is still coming and we're promised more information in July.

The developer KT Racing and the publisher Nacon has confirmed PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as formats - but we have no clue when it will be released.

