New Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown teaser-trailer

After being announced in July last year, we haven't really heard anything about Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. Until late yesterday, that is, when we finally got a sign of life with a spanking new trailer.

Unfortunately, it's barely even a teaser (we get to see an Aston Martin and a Range Rover - that's about it), but at least it shows that the game is still coming and we're promised more information in July.

The developer KT Racing and the publisher Nacon has confirmed PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as formats - but we have no clue when it will be released.