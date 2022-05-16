New Terminator game seems to be in development by Nacon Milan

The French video game company Nacon keeps growing and has now announced the launch of a new studio based in Milan, whose first task will be a game based on "one of the world's most popular film franchises". We also get some artwork from this title, and as noted by eagle-eyed Gematsu readers, one of them shows a store sign (Alamo Sport Shop) from The Terminator.

Marco Ponte is the CEO of Nacon Studio Milan, and he had this to say about the new developer and the ambitions they have:

"We are proud of the direction we are heading in. Originally a team of racing experts, the studio has grown quickly, and our new talent has given us the desire to explore new territory. That's why we decided to broaden our horizons and try another type of game. We are looking forward to presenting this new project to the world. Our family is growing and we are hoping to welcome new members soon as we build our team."

Nacon promises that we'll get more information about the first project of Nacon Studio Milan, and here are two pieces of concept art. The Alamo Sport Shop sign can be seen under the broken bridge to the right in the top image. Arnold's Terminator visited that store (which weirdly enough didn't have a "Phased Plasma Rifle in the 40 watt range" back in 1984) in the first movie in the franchise while getting guns to kill Sarah Connor.