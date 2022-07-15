New Terminator game offers survival in an open world

HQ

The Terminator franchise has managed to stay surprisingly relevant after the first film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984. 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate was a financial flop of major proportions, however, and so it's likely to be mainly in the gaming world that fans can expect new adventures in the brutal sci-fi universe for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, French publisher Nacon is ready to deliver. A few years ago they released the first-person shooter Terminator: Resistance from Poland's Teyon, and now they've announced Terminator Survival Project. It's an open-world survival game coming to PC and consoles "in the distant future", and that's unfortunately all we know about the project at the time of writing.

Terminator Survival Project is being developed by Nacon Studio Milan, and will of course get a slightly sexier title as it nears launch.