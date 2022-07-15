Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Terminator (Nacon)

New Terminator game offers survival in an open world

It's called Terminator Survival Project right now, as the game is early in development.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Terminator franchise has managed to stay surprisingly relevant after the first film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984. 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate was a financial flop of major proportions, however, and so it's likely to be mainly in the gaming world that fans can expect new adventures in the brutal sci-fi universe for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, French publisher Nacon is ready to deliver. A few years ago they released the first-person shooter Terminator: Resistance from Poland's Teyon, and now they've announced Terminator Survival Project. It's an open-world survival game coming to PC and consoles "in the distant future", and that's unfortunately all we know about the project at the time of writing.

Terminator Survival Project is being developed by Nacon Studio Milan, and will of course get a slightly sexier title as it nears launch.

Terminator (Nacon)

Related texts



Loading next content