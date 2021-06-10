New Tales of Arise trailer shows both new characters and action

We've been longing for the new Tales of Arise for quite some time now, and during tonight's Summer Game Fest it was time for a new trailer to be shown. In this video, we both got to see some new environments while being introduced to new characters and also offered intense action. We expect to receive more information in the coming weeks, but you can check out the aforementioned trailer below.

Tales of Arise is due to launch on September 10 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.